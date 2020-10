Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators have added some "grit" and "sandpaper" to their roster on Friday signing defenseman Mark Borowiecki (BOHR-vee-YHET-skee) to a two-year, $4 million contract.

“One of our objectives at the start of free agency was to improve our depth at defense and Mark’s signing goes a long way toward accomplishing that,” Predators general manager David Poile said. “He adds an element of toughness that we were missing on the back end, as well as being a natural leader and strong penalty killer.”