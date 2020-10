Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (5-1) are looking to bounce back with a win this weekend over the Cincinnati Bengals. No team is completely healthy this time of the year, but the Titans secondary continues to take a hit.

In the team's final injury report released on Friday, safety Dane Cruikshank (groin) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) will both miss Sunday's game. Cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) is listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Vrabel broke the news to the media in Friday's Zoom call.