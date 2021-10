WATER VALLEY, Tenn. (WKRN) -- The town sign might need a little sprucing up, but if you’re looking for an affordable town to call your own, one little Middle Tennessee town just might be your saving grace.

The former town of Water Valley is a place travelers might have stumbled upon while driving to the Duck River or after making a wrong turn in Maury County, but this sleepy little town has gained national attention as Tennessee’s very own Schitt’s Creek.