NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City Baseball is bringing a big hitter to the plate. On Wednesday, the group announced that ten-time Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake will be an investor in the team, joining the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.

The multi-faceted entertainer is not only a Tennessee native, but he's also an avid sports fan, and a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. This is just another way to try and bring together music and sports all in one venue.