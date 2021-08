NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lower Broadway in Nashville has seen many changes over the years, starting as a core for trade, then a hotspot for country music, later falling on hard times, once again bouncing back, and now a disturbing trend has taken over - violent crimes are on the rise.

Davidson County historian, Carole Bucy, has seen the evolution of Lower Broadway. 'Where am I?' is one of the things I say, but then I see the liveliness and the energy that comes out of all of these activities."