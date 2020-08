Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- He might not be the biggest running back, but Tennessee Titans rookie, Darrynton Evans says that doesn't really matter. It's all about finding your niche.

"With me, I was never the biggest guy even growing up, so I kind of found my strengths and stuff in my speed, so I’m just trying to use my speed to kind of level that out. At the same time, everybody here is a professional so it’s really not too much to worry about size. You just got to go out there and play."