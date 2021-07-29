Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 7.29.21

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this edition of Sports Extra Daily, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis discuss the daily sports headlines including; the latest from day two of Titans’ Training Camp and the SEC officially adds Oklahoma and Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss