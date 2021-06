DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The prosecution and defense laid out their cases during day one of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of killing his five-year-old son Joe Clyde, known as "Baby Joe."

Prior to the opening statements, Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe disclosed that none of the 12 jurors or four alternates selected from Chattanooga had ever heard of "Baby Joe" or the case against his father.