Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 6.23.21

Nashville Tenn. (WKRN)- Join Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis to discuss the daily sports headlines including; the NFL combine could be on the move, the Vandy Boys facing elimination and Jeff Gordon returns to racing, behind the scenes.

