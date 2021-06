NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - An eight-page report, released Wednesday, evaluates every step Metro Nashville Police officers made following a claim by Anthony Warner's girlfriend in 2019 that Warner was making a bomb at his home on Bakertown Road.

"It is impossible to know what, if anything, could have prevented this terrible incident," said Ed Yarbrough Nashville Attorney and former United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, who was a member of the review committee.