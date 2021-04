Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt baseball is one of the top teams in the country and almost every year the Commodores host games in the postseason, but there is a chance they might not be able to that this season.

At the end of March governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law that requiring students in Tennessee to compete in school sports according to their sex at birth and that has stirred up a lot of opinions, including a strong one from the NCAA.