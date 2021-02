The Titans have seen plenty of JJ Watt over the last 10 years and Tuesday general manager Jon Robinson confirmed they have interest in adding the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"We’ve had some contact. It’s early in the stages." Robinson said to reporters Tuesday, "We obviously know his skillset and what he’s meant to the Texans having played against him twice (per season), the type of player he is. We’ll just kind of see how it goes like a lot of these guys that are becoming available over the next few weeks. See kind of where their interest is and then make a determination if it’s an avenue that, A, we want to go down, and are we a fit potentially for some of these guys that become available."