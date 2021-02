NASHVILLE (Tenn.) WKRN- The Tennessee Titans have added two assistants to their staff, bringing in Erik Frazier as offensive skill assistant and Jason Houghtaling as offensive line assistant to the coaching staff.

Frazier joins the Titans with seven years of college coaching experience. He was recently the wide receivers/pass game coordinator for two seasons (2019-20) for Montana State. He's also coached at Western Illinois (2018, receivers), Northwestern (2017, grad assistant), Dayton (2016, receivers), Delaware Valley (2014-15, wide receivers/quarterbacks).