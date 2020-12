Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Derrick Henry comes into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with 1,777 yards on the ground. That means he needs 223 yards to become the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club. That might be a tall task to accomplish, but Henry is already guaranteed the crown king in another category.

For the second straight season, the Titans star player will be the NFL's rushing leader. The only other running back that could've challenged him in the final week of the regular season is the Minnesota Vikings dynamic back Dalvin Cook, however he won't play on Sunday due to the recent death of his father.