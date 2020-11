Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans find themselves right in the middle of the American Football Conference right now, joining five other teams who share the same record of 6-3.

The Titans will face one of those teams on Sunday when the travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Much of the talk is based around this being a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional playoff game, but the Titans are putting their focus elsewhere.