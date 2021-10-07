Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 10.7.21

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this edition of Sports Extra Daily, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis give updates on the Tennessee Titans injury situation, and Bud Dupree explains why he hasn’t been playing, and when he should be back.
by: Kayla AndersonPosted: / Updated:
