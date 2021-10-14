Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 10.14.21

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this edition of Sports Extra Daily, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis discuss the latest injury report for the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators play in their home opener vs. the Seattle Kraken.

