Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Not everyone who has ties to Rocky Top is happy with how the Volunteers went about hiring their new head football coach. Tennessee alum Albert Haynesworth took to Facebook on Wednesday accusing the school of "systemic racism," encouraging people to boycott the university after the football program hired UCF's Josh Heupel without interviewing former quarterback and current receivers coach Tee Martin.

Haynesworth spoke with News 2's Kayla Anderson on Thursday, sharing why he hit a boiling point.