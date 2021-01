Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It didn't take long for the Nashville Predators' 2020-21 schedule to be altered a bit. Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes was postponed after the team announced that five players had been placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absence list.

While that game will likely be rescheduled for sometime later this season, the Predators are now focused on moving forward, gearing up for their first road trip of the season.