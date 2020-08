Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is a veteran in the NFL and never afraid to speak his mind. On Friday, he began a Zoom interview session telling the media that he would not be talking about football this season.

While Vaccaro will play, he believes what happens off the field is also important. He might not answer questions related to the game, but he will talk about social injustice, systemic oppression, racism and police brutality.