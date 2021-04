Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If you follow Tennessee Titans' safety Kevin Byard on any social media platform, you quickly realize this guy truly loves the game. The former MTSU standout works year round to make sure he's an impact player throughout the entire NFL season.

For the most part Byard has done just that, proving to be one of the elite safeties in the league. But last year his numbers were down, and while he did tally a career-high 111 total tackles, he had just one interception.