Do I wanna be like Mike, absolutely, but I’ve accepted that my path in life wasn’t to be the greatest basketball player of all time. That was Michael Jordan’s journey and thanks to the brilliant documentary, ‘The Last Dance,’ we finally got a raw, inside look at how he became the G.O.A.T.

Jordan united the city of Chicago, bringing them six championships and over the past several weeks, he united all of us during a challenging time in our World. But that’s just it, challenges are obstacles in our lives that we are all meant to overcome, because at the end there is something much more rewarding.