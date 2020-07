(WKRN/AP) — The National Football League and the NFL Players Association have approved an agreement resolving issues regarding training camps opening and the start of the 2020 season, and training camps will begin as scheduled.

In a statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, plans have been put in place to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. His statement reads in part, "The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."