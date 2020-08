Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Making the jump from college football to the NFL is challenging for any rookie, but with no mini camps, no organized team activities, and no preseason games, these young players are being tested on a whole new level.

Titans' offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and cornerback Kristian Fulton are products of the SEC, a conference that is known for producing NFL caliber talent, but both rookies agree training camp with the Titans is tough. The Titans' top pick, Wilson, is keeping the mindset of 'adapt and adjust.'