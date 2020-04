Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin is the first to admit he's not the biggest social media guy, but he's changing that up a bit, becoming more active on Twitter. Everyday Corbin will be tweeting out what he calls 'The Hero Starting Lineup.'

Corbin and his wife Maggie wanted to find a way to say 'thanks' to Middle Tennessee's local heroes, and figured out how to do it in a creative way, honoring them on Topps baseball cards.