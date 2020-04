NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Just a few weeks ago former Vanderbilt football player Oren Burks found himself in the center of the Tornado that ripped through North Nashville, it missed his home by just one block. He was extremely active with the cleanup efforts, trying to help others get their lives back together.

"It was amazing to see how many neighbors came in to pitch in and help clean up trees, guys were walking around with chainsaws. Tennessee is the Volunteer State for a reason and it really showed," said Burks.