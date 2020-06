Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The PGA Tour returned to action this week at Colonial in Ft. Worth, Texas and it was Daniel Berger that was crowned the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

It took extra holes to get it done, as Berger saved par from behind the 17th green on the first playoff hole and won when Collin Morikawa missed a 3-foot par putt. Berger finished with a 4-under 66, winning for the third time.