NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Despite the NFL's general manager subcommittee recommendation to delay the NFL Draft, the league's commissioner Roger Goodell decided to keep the same date.

Although the month of March seemingly lasted around twenty to thirty years, the opening night of the draft on April 23rd will be here before we know it. Before that day comes, teams will have prepared their draft boards without in-person visits, medical examinations or Pro Days, just to name a few.