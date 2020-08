Nashville, Tenn., (WKRN) -- Usually during the hot, humid days of August, Tennessee Titans fans are trying to stay cool, while still enjoying the sights and sounds of training camp. This year is very different.

While the players might not be phased by no fans at practice, there are plenty of other things, inside the facility, that take some getting used to. Eventually, when the team gets into full pads, they'll be wearing their helmets on the field and not masks, but right now masks are mandatory inside the building. Linebacker Jayon Brown said while staying six feet apart has been unnatural, it's doable.