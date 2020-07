Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said the best advice he's received for dealing with this upcoming season, learn how to adapt and adjust. That is what the team is doing right now, adapting to a whole new look at training camp.

While a majority of the team has reported to St. Thomas Sports Park, Week One has remained focused on virtual meetings, and the 'gradual ramp up period' won't start until the second week of August.