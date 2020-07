(CNN) -- A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with racist threats made to Wilfried Zaha, a star player for the UK soccer team Crystal Palace.

Ahead of a game in the English Premier League on Sunday, Zaha wrote on Twitter, "Woke up to this today," then showed what he had been sent by a user who appeared to be a fan of Palace's opponent in Sunday's match, Aston Villa.