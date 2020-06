Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL sent out a memo to all teams on Thursday making it clear that coaching staffs can return to team facilities and the maximum number of personnel allowed in those facilities will be increased to 100, beginning Friday.

In the memo, which was retained by ESPN it says, "Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of Covid-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities."