KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt on Thursday said the team has discussed wearing black jerseys against Kentucky this season that would be auctioned off to raise money for Black Lives Matter.

After Jeremy Pruitt and several players spoke at a peaceful protest in downtown Knoxville earlier this month, Pruitt told ESPN Radio the team had formed a 'culture committee' that would be led by assistant head coach Tee Martin to identify ways they can use their platform to inspire change.