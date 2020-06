Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL announced it was extending virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26, but Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has made other plans for his team, telling reporters during a Zoom call on Wednesday, that the 'virtual' program has come to a close.

"You know our players put a lot into this, they had a lot of dedication to be on these meetings voluntarily, to be involved, and making sure they worked out. Our rookies were involved in the rookie program and were brought up to speed," said Vrabel.