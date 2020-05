Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When the National Hockey League was put on pause back in March, there was no predicting what would happen. Now in late May, the league has announced a plan to return, skipping the remainder of the regular season, going straight into a 24-team playoff.

"I think this is as good of a format that anyone could've come up with. It's not perfect, but I'm pleased with the format. It seems fair to the top four teams that get a bye and for teams like ourselves, we get to play a playoff series," said Poile.