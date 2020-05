Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Momentum seems to be building for the NHL to have a plan in place to resume its season. Details on when, where, and how to do it safely continue to trickle out and the 24- team conference playoff setup is reportedly the format they'll use.

In this format, the top four teams from each conference would receive byes during what is considered the 'play-in' round. The playoff bracket would put the fifth seed against the 12 seed, the No. 6 seed against the 11th, and so on.