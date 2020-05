Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NHL is still waiting to roll out its plan to resume the season, meanwhile players are doing whatever they can to keep their minds and bodies right for when they do get the green light to get back on the ice. That includes Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Ellis was one of a handful of Predator players that decided to leave Nashville, returning to Canada two weeks after the league put a pause on the season. Since then, he's been staying busy, spending time with his family and picking up some new hobbies around the house.