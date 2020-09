NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - It's a fair fight for who is most excited about the Jadeveon Clowney addition - Fans for the opportunity to see him play, Mike Vrabel for the opportunity to work with him again or the team for the opportunity to play with him.

That's what happens when you add what Titans safety Kevin Byard calls a "game-wrecker." Clowney's impact is felt all over which is why players showed their excitement for his signing on Twitter over the weekend.