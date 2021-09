NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As flu season approaches, many are wondering if it is possible to get a COVID vaccine and a flu shot at the same time. The answer: yes, you can.

Dr. William Schaffner, a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt, says that getting both shots at the same time is safe, "Well, it certainly is getting to be that time of the year where we need flu vaccine. And I anticipate that we'll be giving COVID boosters just about at the same time. And so, it is a natural question. Can you get the flu vaccine in one arm and the COVID vaccine in the other? And the answer is yes, you can."