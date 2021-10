NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It's not uncommon to see tourists and residents eager to dine at the famous Pancake Pantry lined up out the door in Nashville's Hillsboro Village. Soon, that line may be forming outside a second location.

The Pancake Pantry announced it will be offering its scrumptious fare at Third and Molloy in the Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville, which was newly opened.