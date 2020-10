NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Following the Titans outbreak and multiple violations from other teams across the league, the NFL has made some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

This comes hours after Raiders TE Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several teammates were fined $15,000 for attending Waller's recent fundraiser, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Players were photographed without masks.