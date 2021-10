RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County judge illegally jailed children even when there was no crime committed.

According to a report from WPLN and Propublica, Judge Donna Scott Davenport instituted a policy that all children charged with crimes be processed at the detention center. In 2016, 11 Black elementary school children were detained and or locked up after allegedly witnessing a fight between 5 and 6-year-old.