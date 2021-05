GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Why? Who? Many questions remain unanswered for the family of a Giles County man who was killed last month. For the first time and only on News 2, his widow sits down to talk about the horrific day and pleads for answers in the case.

Jim Grimes was a well-loved businessman, husband, father and grandfather that was killed on his property off of Buford Station Road.