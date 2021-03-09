Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: March 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a wild Tuesday in the NFL. The Titans made a major cut and players were tagged ahead of the deadline. Join Emily and Cory as they discuss the latest and give their thoughts on the Titans off-season moves thus far.

