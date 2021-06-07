Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: June 7, 2021

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The younger sibling of Joe Clyde Daniels asked a first responder if his brother was dead on the morning of April 4, 2018, to which the boy's aunt responded "Yes baby, Joe dead," according to testimony provided Friday morning during the trial of Joseph Daniels.

Brent Morris with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency first took the stand during a motions hearing, prior to the jury entering the Dickson County courtroom on day two of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the man accused of murdering his son Joe Clyde, known as "Baby Joe."