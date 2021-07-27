Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Joey Jordison, founding member of Slipknot, dead at 46
Report: West Memphis Police Major back on the job after telling female employees they needed ‘spanking’
Video
‘You’re killing me’: Video shows Colorado officer choking suspect for 39 seconds, court docs say
Video
Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: July 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Vrabel is ‘comfortable’ with team’s vaccination status
Top Stories
Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Video
UT, OU formally ask for SEC invitation starting in 2025
Taking a stab at the Titans final 53
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: July 26, 2021
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Food 2 Families Food Drive
RMHC Nashville celebrates 30 years
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: July 27, 2021
Sports
by:
Emily Proud
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 06:26 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 06:26 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Day 1 of Titans Training Camp!
Trending Stories
‘Stop it!’: Mt. Juliet pastor threatens to oust members wearing masks
Video
Vandal hits Franklin boutique hours before grand opening
Video
Whataburger announces second location in Lebanon
Cheatham County man who overdosed with child in the backseat re-arrested in drug sting
Video
High speed chase in Cheatham County results in car going airborne, woman’s arrest
Video
Don't Miss
Colorado monitoring 2 people after monkeypox exposure on flight
Joey Jordison, founding member of Slipknot, dead at 46
Report: West Memphis Police Major back on the job after telling female employees they needed ‘spanking’
Video
‘You’re killing me’: Video shows Colorado officer choking suspect for 39 seconds, court docs say
Video
Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week
Republican state senators urge Tennesseans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in open letter
Video
Gallatin police investigating murder-suicide involving elderly couple