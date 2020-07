NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - From four to two to one. That has been the pathway toward navigating how many preseason games NFL teams will play in 2020.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the latest proposal to the players association is just one preseason game as opposed to their original proposal of two. If approved, the single preseason game would happen the third week of preseason around August 27th.