KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders of the University of Tennessee announced at a press conference Monday afternoon the firing of Vols football head coach Jeremy Pruitt and several other football staff members following an investigation that began in November.

University of Tennessee president Randy Boyd and UTK chancellor Donde Plowman also announced the formal retirement of vice chancellor/director of athletics Phillip Fulmer and the double-search for a new athletics director and head football coach.