NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - With baseball season around the corner, Vanderbilt University says it will allow a limited number of fans at the ballpark.

In a release, the university says it will allow some parents and family members of student-athletes to attend games at Hawkins field to begin the 2021 season. In addition, a limited amount of student-athlete guests for visiting squads will also be allowed to attend as required by the Southeastern Conference.