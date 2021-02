NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - As all NFL teams look to do some creative accounting (legal, of course) to adjust for a sizeable decrease in the salary cap this off-season, some hard decisions will have to be made.

The NFL released a memo last week to clubs stating that the cap will not go lower than $180 million, but a firm number is still to be determined. If the cap ended up right at $180 million, that's nearly $20 million less than last year's figure of $198.2.